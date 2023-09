News From Law.com

A legal team that convinced Vermont to change the rules to its assisted-suicide law has now turned its attention to New Jersey. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr has filed a suit seeking to allow terminally ill out-of-state residents to participate in New Jersey's medical-aid-in-dying law. New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act of 2019 allows physicians to issue a prescription to end the life of a terminally ill in-state resident.

September 08, 2023, 3:20 PM

