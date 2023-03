New Suit - Patent

Ridge Wallet filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit against Bemmo Inc. on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of selling wallets using the plaintiff's patented design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02091, Ridge Wallet LLC v. Bemmo Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

The Ridge Wallet, LLC

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Bemmo Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims