David Lieser of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman has entered an appearance for Christopher Martin in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Jacobs PC on behalf of the Richard and Anne Rubin Family Trust, contends that the defendants failed to timely complete renovation work on the plaintiff's home despite being paid hundred of millions of dollars. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 2:23-cv-09390, The Richard and Anne Rubin Family Trust v. Attention to Detail Construction Corp. et al.
Construction & Engineering
February 05, 2024, 9:52 AM