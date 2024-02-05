Who Got The Work

David Lieser of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman has entered an appearance for Christopher Martin in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Jacobs PC on behalf of the Richard and Anne Rubin Family Trust, contends that the defendants failed to timely complete renovation work on the plaintiff's home despite being paid hundred of millions of dollars. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 2:23-cv-09390, The Richard and Anne Rubin Family Trust v. Attention to Detail Construction Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 05, 2024, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

The Richard and Anne Rubin Family Trust

Plaintiffs

Jacobs P.C.

defendants

Attention to Detail Construction Corp.

Christopher Martin

defendant counsels

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract