New Suit

Steadfast Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court in connection with a 2020 Christmas-day suicide bombing in Nashville. The suit, brought by McWherter Scott & Bobbitt on behalf of The Rhea Building LLC, CEG LLC and Music City LLC, seeks recovery for physical damage and business disruption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01045, The Rhea Building LLC et al. v. Steadfast Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 12:47 PM