New Suit - Copyright

Thompson Hine filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of car dealership business forms provider Reynolds and Reynolds Company. The complaint accuses Smart Source of Georgia LLC and Smart Source LLC of copying, reproducing and selling certain forms created by the plaintiff without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02086, The Reynolds and Reynolds Company v. Smart Source, LLC et al.

Technology

May 11, 2023, 4:54 AM

Plaintiffs

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Plaintiffs

Thompson Hine

defendants

Smart Source of Georgia, LLC

Smart Source, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims