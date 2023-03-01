New Suit - Contract

Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti, the former CEO of Afiniti and TRG Capital who resigned amid sexual assault allegations, was sued by TRG Capital and other plaintiffs on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Cohen & Gresser, accuses Chishti of filing a frivolous arbitration demand against TRG despite waiving his right to arbitrate in a release agreement worth over $80 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01760, Resource Group International Ltd. et al. v. Chishti.

New York

March 01, 2023, 8:07 PM