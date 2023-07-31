The Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the University of Connecticut and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Xiaomi Corp. and Zepp Health on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Goldberg Segalla, Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Ward Smith & Hill, alleges that the defendants' fitness-tracking smartwatches and related mobile apps rely on the plaintiffs' patented technology for tracking physiological functions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00353, Research Foundation for the State University of New York et al. v. Xiaomi Corp. et al.
Education
July 31, 2023, 6:53 PM