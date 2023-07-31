New Suit - Patent

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the University of Connecticut and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Xiaomi Corp. and Zepp Health on Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Goldberg Segalla, Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Ward Smith & Hill, alleges that the defendants' fitness-tracking smartwatches and related mobile apps rely on the plaintiffs' patented technology for tracking physiological functions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00353, Research Foundation for the State University of New York et al. v. Xiaomi Corp. et al.

Education

July 31, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

University of Connecticut

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The Research Foundation for The State University of New York

defendants

Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi H.K., Ltd.

Xiaomi, Inc.

Zepp Health Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims