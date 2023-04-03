New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, over a family of patents related to smartwatch technology for biomonitoring, was brought by Goldberg Segalla and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of the University of Connecticut, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the Research Foundation for the State University of New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00141, The Research Foundation for The State University of New York et al.

Technology

April 03, 2023, 2:15 PM

