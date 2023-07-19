New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dement Construction Co. LLC on Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court for claims arising from a construction materials purchase agreement. The court action, filed on behalf of Reinforced Earth Co., seeks allegedly outstanding payments owed for materials supplied for the construction of a bridge and retaining wall on U.S. Route 78. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01140, The Reinforced Earth Company v. Dement Construction Company, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 19, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

The Reinforced Earth Company

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Dement Construction Company, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract