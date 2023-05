New Suit

The Regents of the University of California sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Friday in District of Columbia District Court over Medicare reimbursement. The lawsuit was brought by Ropes & Gray. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01435, The Regents Of The University Of California v. Becerra.

Education

May 19, 2023, 6:28 PM

Plaintiffs

The Regents Of The University Of California

Plaintiffs

Ropes & Gray

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement