Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Groom Law Group on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Trustmark Health Benefits and Piedmont Airlines to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $600,000 for medical services provided, was filed by the Law Offices of Stephenson, Acquisto & Colman on behalf of The Regents of the University of California. The case is 1:23-cv-03358, The Regents of the University of California, on behalf of the University of California, Irvine Medical Center v. Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. f/k/a Coresoure, Inc.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 5:45 PM

Plaintiffs

The Regents of the University of California, on behalf of the University of California, Irvine Medical Center

defendants

Does 1 through 25, Inclusive

Piedmont Airlines, Inc.

Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. f/k/a Coresoure, Inc.

defendant counsels

Groom Law Group

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations