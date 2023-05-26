Attorneys at Groom Law Group on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Trustmark Health Benefits and Piedmont Airlines to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $600,000 for medical services provided, was filed by the Law Offices of Stephenson, Acquisto & Colman on behalf of The Regents of the University of California. The case is 1:23-cv-03358, The Regents of the University of California, on behalf of the University of California, Irvine Medical Center v. Trustmark Health Benefits, Inc. f/k/a Coresoure, Inc.
Insurance
May 26, 2023, 5:45 PM