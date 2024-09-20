The Real Value of a Corporate Associates Billing | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

Although football season is well underway, one of the ballrooms at the 2024 Legal Value Network Conference was briefly transformed into a pre-season, NFL Draft-style war room Friday morning that focused on law firm pricing. Four law firm leaders stepped into the role of general managers, considered the advice of their analysts (the audience) and selected between associates based on their measurables: law firm segment, practice area, office location, rates, hours billed and fees collected, among them.

Legal Services

September 20, 2024, 4:44 PM