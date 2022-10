New Suit

Prudential Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against the Virginia Stark Living Trust on Monday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of three life insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:22-cv-20790, Prudential Insurance Co. of America v. Stark et al.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 12:11 PM