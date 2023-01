New Suit

Prudential Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Danielle Sailor, Raymond Bonds Sr. and Diane Meeks on Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Boggs Avellino Lach & Boggs, seeks to resolve competing claims to a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00019, Prudential Insurance Co. of America v. Sailor et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 7:47 PM