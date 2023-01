New Suit

Prudential Financial filed an interpleader complaint against Katherine Jones Miller, the Estate of Timothy Lemon Price and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Middle District Court. The court case, brought by Butler Snow LLP, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00031, The Prudential Insurance Company Of America v. Miller et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 5:43 AM