New Suit

Prudential Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Bree Kristen Kuhn and other defendants on Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer, seeks to resolve competing claims to life insurance proceeds. According to the complaint, Kuhn is currently awaiting trial for suspected murder of the policyholder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-00357, Prudential Insurance Co. of America v. Kuhn et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:06 PM