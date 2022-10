New Suit

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by D'Arcambal Ousley & Cuyler Burk, names Inez Jones and other claimants. The case is 2:22-cv-06297, The Prudential Insurance Company Of America v. Jones et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 1:40 PM