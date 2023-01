New Suit - Complaint in Interpleader

Prudential Insurance Company of America filed an interpleader action Friday in Ohio Southern District Court to determine the proper beneficiary of life insurance benefits in the amount of $414,000. The court action was brought by Perez & Morris. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00058, The Prudential Insurance Company of America v. Hollingshead et al.

Insurance

January 06, 2023, 6:09 PM