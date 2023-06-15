New Suit - Insurance Fraud

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America sued Carol Gardina and George Gardina on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged insurance fraud. The lawsuit, brought by Dentons, accuses the Gardinas of orchestrating a 20-year fraud scheme in which Carol Gardina falsely presented herself as unable to perform any physical activity, causing Prudential to pay the couple over $1 million in benefits. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01125, The Prudential Insurance Company of America v. Gardina et al.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 9:18 AM

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

Dentons

Carol Gardina

Does 1 - 10

George Gardina

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute