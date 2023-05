New Suit

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America filed an interpleader complaint Monday in California Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Sacro & Walker, names Briana Bishop and Linda Chapman as claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-00814, The Prudential Ins. Co. of America v. Chapman et al.

May 02, 2023, 2:55 PM

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

Sacro & Walker LLP

Briana Bishop

Linda Chapman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute