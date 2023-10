News From Law.com

In 2017, the United States Supreme Court held in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California (BMS) that the exercise of personal jurisdiction by a California state court over the claims of non-California plaintiffs did not comport with due process because the court lacked personal jurisdiction to adjudicate those claims against the defendant.

Georgia

October 20, 2023, 12:21 PM

