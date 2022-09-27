Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Polsinelli on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dr. Laura Lile and Three Aminos LLC to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan on behalf of The ProImmune Company, derivatively on behalf of Innate Ffap Medicine LLC, and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of defaulting on their contractual obligations to fund joint ventures for the development and commercialization of an intra-cellular glutathione synthesis device for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The case is 7:22-cv-08229, The ProImmune Company, LLC et al v. Laura Lile, M.D. et al.

Health Care

September 27, 2022, 7:02 AM