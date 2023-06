News From Law.com

A New Jersey nursing home operator is seeking removal of the administrative law judge presiding over its case at the National Labor Relations Board, claiming his appointment was unlawful. Care One filed a suit in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, claiming it is a party in an "illegitimate," decade-long NLRB proceeding and that an administrative law judge assigned to the case, Kenneth Chu, is "an illegitimate decisionmaker."

June 16, 2023, 4:29 PM

