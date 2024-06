News From Law.com

Three Tesla shareholders have separately taken legal action against Elon Musk and the company's board within a week, with the latest complaint filed hours before Tesla's annual meeting. The allegations vary and plaintiffs' counsel doesn't overlap, but all three suits take issue with Musk prioritizing the AI company he owns over Tesla's AI growth and with directors not stepping in. X.AI Corp., which like X Corp. is incorporated in Nevada, was founded in 2023.

Automotive

June 13, 2024, 4:23 PM

nature of claim: /