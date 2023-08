News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily column checks in with Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Jamie Laird, the trial consultant he estimates he's taken to trial with him 50 times over the past decade-and-a-half. They see a current rise in jury damages awards that mirrors what happened after the 2007/08 financial crisis and have three things they think lawyers should be doing to address the new damages paradigm.

August 29, 2023, 7:30 AM

