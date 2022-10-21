New Suit - Securities Class Action

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd., a specialty insurance products underwriter, and its top officers were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of the Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit, accuses the defendants of 'cultivating a narrative' expressing that Argo has sustained a long history of successfully managing its reserves and making false statements regarding its underwriting standards and policies. The complaint is backed by Grant & Eisenhofer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08971, The Police & Fire Retirement System City of Detroit v. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 8:20 AM