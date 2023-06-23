Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Finazzo, Cossolini, O'Leary, Meola & Hager on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group, Medical Audit & Review Solutions (MARS), a billing auditing company exclusively used by UnitedHealth, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Maggs, McDermott, & DiCicco on behalf of the Plastic Surgery Center, seeks coverage for medical services rendered after billing submissions were allegedly reduced after being audited by MARS. The case is 3:23-cv-03432, The Plastic Surgery Center v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.

June 23, 2023, 5:27 PM

The Plastic Surgery Center, P.A.

Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company

Medical Audit & Review Solutions, Inc.

XYZ Corps. 1-10

Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute