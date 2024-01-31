Who Got The Work

Jared R. Friedmann and Sarah Ryu of Weil, Gotshal & Manges have stepped in as defense counsel to Alibaba.com and Aliexpress in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 19 in New York Southern District Court by Epstein Drangel LLP on behalf of the Pinkfong Co., pursues claims against the defendants for their ongoing use of the 'baby shark' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-10967, The Pinkfong Company Inc. v. Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce PTE. Ltd. et al.

New York

January 31, 2024, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims