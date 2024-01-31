Who Got The Work
Jared R. Friedmann and Sarah Ryu of Weil, Gotshal & Manges have stepped in as defense counsel to Alibaba.com and Aliexpress in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 19 in New York Southern District Court by Epstein Drangel LLP on behalf of the Pinkfong Co., pursues claims against the defendants for their ongoing use of the 'baby shark' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-10967, The Pinkfong Company Inc. v. Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce PTE. Ltd. et al.
New York
January 31, 2024, 8:44 AM
Plaintiffs
- ABC
- The Pinkfong Company Inc.
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce PTE. Ltd.
- Aliexpress E-Commerce One PTE Ltd.
- Baby One Store
- Baoding Baigou New Town Yan Xiannv Plush Doll Sales Department
- CK-baby Store
- Def
- Dongyang Walrus Commodity Co.,ltd.
- Easy Fabric Show (china) Co., Ltd
- Hangzhou Happy Hi Crafts Co., Ltd
- Hangzhou Shuangxin International Trade Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Tongda Candle Co., Ltd.
- Jieyang Rongcheng Freedom Home Commodity Store
- Kokoer Store
- Nantong Shensu Textile Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Y-Star Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shop1102751084 Store
- Wjp Party Store
- Yangzhou Alijia Plush Toys Co., Ltd.
- Yangzhou New Sunrise Arts&Crafts Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu Bunida Garment Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu Fuxin Trade Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu Party Paper Product Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu Senya E-Commerce Co., Ltd.
- Yiwu Yelu E-commerce Co., ltd
- Yiwu Youteng Paper Crafts Co., Ltd.
- Zhangzhou Qixian Trading Co., Ltd.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims