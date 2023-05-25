New Suit

Cincinnati Financial was hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment in Texas Western District Court on Thursday. The court action, seeking a declaration to establish coverage for an alleged incident regarding a storefront sign falling, was brought by Deas & Associates and Usery & Associates on behalf of Phoenix Insurance Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00682, The Phoenix Insurance Company v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 1:20 PM

Plaintiffs

The Phoenix Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Deas & Associates

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute