New Suit

Cincinnati Financial was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Oregon District Court. The court case, filed by Goehler & Associates on behalf of the Phoenix Insurance Co., seeks a declaratory judgement that Cincinnati is obligated to defend and indemnify a party in an underlying action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00535, The Phoenix Insurance Company v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

The Phoenix Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Goehler & Associates

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute