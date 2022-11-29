New Suit

Liberty Mutual was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Usery & Associates on behalf of Phoenix Insurance, seeks a declaration that Liberty Mutual has an obligation to defend and indemnify a third party in connection with an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01265, The Phoenix Insurance Company v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 1:04 PM