Who Got The Work

Cincinnati Financial has tapped attorneys Laurie A. Vahey and Patrick D. Leavy of the Vahey Law Offices as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, filed June 19 in New York Northern District Court by Lazare Potter Giacovas & Moyle on behalf of the Phoenix Insurance Co., seeks to declare that the defendants have a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:23-cv-00749, The Phoenix Insurance Company v. Cincinnati Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 7:17 AM

Plaintiffs

The Phoenix Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lazare Potter Giacovas & Moyle LLP

defendants

Cincinnati Insurance Company

Main Street America Assurance Company

defendant counsels

Vahey Law Offices, PLLC

Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute