New Suit

Phoenix Insurance and Standard Fire Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against David Hickson and Elda Hickson on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Clyde & Co., seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a golf cart accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10409, Phoenix Insurance Co. et al. v. Hickson et al.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 2:26 PM