Kia Motors and Kia America Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by DiNovo Price LLP on behalf of the Phelan Group LLC, asserts six patents for driver authentication systems and methods for monitoring vehicle usage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00094, The Phelan Group, LLC v. Kia Corporation et al.