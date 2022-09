Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Monsanto, Pfizer and Eastman Chemical to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the State of Illinois, seeks damages in connection with the use of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in multiple products and the release of PCBs from a manufacturing facility in Illinois. The case is 1:22-cv-05339, People of the State of Illinois v. Monsanto Co. et al.