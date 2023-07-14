Removed To Federal Court

Caydon San Diego Property LLC and other defendants on Friday removed a real property lawsuit to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the City of San Diego, alleges that the defendants’ property violates state and local ordinances and poses a risk to public health. The defendants are represented by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro. The case is 3:23-cv-01296, The People of the State of California et al v. Caydon San Diego Property LLC et al.

Real Estate

July 14, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

City of San Diego

The People of the State of California

Office Of The City Attorney Community Justice Division/nuisa

Mara W. Elliot

Office Of The City Attorney Community Justice Division

defendants

Alex Beaton

Caydon San Diego Property LLC

Caydon USA Holding LLC

Caydon USA Property Group, LLC

Does 1 through 50, inclusive

Matthew Hutton

defendant counsels

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro, LLP

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property