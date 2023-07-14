Removed To Federal Court
Caydon San Diego Property LLC and other defendants on Friday removed a real property lawsuit to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the City of San Diego, alleges that the defendants’ property violates state and local ordinances and poses a risk to public health. The defendants are represented by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro. The case is 3:23-cv-01296, The People of the State of California et al v. Caydon San Diego Property LLC et al.
Real Estate
July 14, 2023, 3:14 PM
Plaintiffs
- City of San Diego
- The People of the State of California
- Office Of The City Attorney Community Justice Division/nuisa
- Mara W. Elliot
- Office Of The City Attorney Community Justice Division
defendants
- Alex Beaton
- Caydon San Diego Property LLC
- Caydon USA Holding LLC
- Caydon USA Property Group, LLC
- Does 1 through 50, inclusive
- Matthew Hutton
defendant counsels
- Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro, LLP
- Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro
- Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP
nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property