Lawyers at Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro on Friday removed a public nuisance lawsuit against Caydon San Diego Property LLC and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the City of San Diego, accuses the defendants of failing to remediate unsafe conditions, including asbestos, mercury and structural hazards, at a real property. The case is 3:23-cv-01020, The People of the State of California and City of San Diego v. Caydon San Diego Property LLC et al.
Government
June 02, 2023, 3:29 PM