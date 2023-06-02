Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro on Friday removed a public nuisance lawsuit against Caydon San Diego Property LLC and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the City of San Diego, accuses the defendants of failing to remediate unsafe conditions, including asbestos, mercury and structural hazards, at a real property. The case is 3:23-cv-01020, The People of the State of California and City of San Diego v. Caydon San Diego Property LLC et al.

Government

June 02, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

The People of the State of California and City of San Diego

Plaintiffs

defendants

Caydon San Diego Property LLC

Caydon USA Holding LLC

Caydon USA Property Group LLC

Does 1 through 50

Matthew Hutton

defendant counsels

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro, LLP

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro LLP

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property