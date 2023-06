Who Got The Work

Bowman and Brooke partner Anthony J. Parascandola has entered an appearance for Vassar Smith in a pending interpleader lawsuit. The case, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed May 10 in California Eastern District Court by McDowell Hetherington LLP on behalf of the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana De Alba, is 1:23-cv-00722, The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company v. The Estate of Susan Smith et al.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 3:58 AM

Plaintiffs

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

defendants

The Estate of Susan Smith

Vassar Smith

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

H. Ty Kharazi, Aplc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute