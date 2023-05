New Suit

Penn Mutual Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against beneficiaries of the estate of Susan Smith on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by McDowell Hetherington. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-00722, Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. v. Estate of Susan Smith et al.

