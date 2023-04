Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Healthcare Services to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Halkovich Law on behalf of the Peer Group for Plastic Surgery, accuses United of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for rendered medical services. The case is 2:23-cv-02073, The Peer Group For Plastic Surgery, PA v. United Healthcare Services, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

The Peer Group For Plastic Surgery, PA

Plaintiffs

Halkovich Law, LLC

defendants

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

John Doe(1-10)

XYZ Corp. (1-10)

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute