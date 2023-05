News From Law.com

In the realm of workers' compensation, the difference between idiopathic and other injuries is an important one, as it can be the deciding factor in whether a claim is compensable or not. An idiopathic injury occurs when either the cause of an accident is unknown or when it is due to a personal condition of the employee with no relationship to a workplace risk or hazard.

Georgia

May 05, 2023, 8:01 AM

