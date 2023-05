New Suit - Defamation

Ice Miller filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of the Pastry Portal Inc., a Canadian bakery. The suit targets online reviewers who have allegedly posted false information regarding the Pastry Portal, including publishing unfounded 1-star reviews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00135, The Pastry Portal Inc. v. Siefke et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 17, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

The Pastry Portal Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ice Miller

defendants

Elizabeth Siefke

Jane Doe 1-6

John Doe 1-6

Macey Van Schaik

Noah Pennington

Stephanie Perkins

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims