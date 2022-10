News From Law.com

Divorces of couples over 50 are increasing and present an array of complex issues that do not affect the dissolution of younger couples. According to the National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, the divorce rate for older people doubled from five per 1000 married persons in 1990 to 10 per 1000 in 2015.

Georgia

October 10, 2022, 6:00 AM