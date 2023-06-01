The Other Talent War: Professional Development Isnt Just for...

News From Law.com

Law firms have traditionally prioritized the professional development of lawyers over administrative and support staff. But competition for professional staff to run all the parts of a law firm that aren't counseling clients at an hourly rate is leading firms to pay closer attention to a cohort of employees many industry observers say have been historically treated like an afterthought. Raising the profile of professional nontimekeeping staff has come with a cultural change at many law firms, which have sought to extricate the term "nonlawyer" from the institutional vocabulary.

