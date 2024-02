News From Law.com

Last week Ashley Keller and Zina Bash of Keller Postman discussed how they shaped the winning argument in a major personal jurisdiction case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. "You almost have an ethical obligation to try and place the case in the forum that you think is most advantageous for your client," said Keller, who is based in Chicago.

Transportation & Logistics

February 13, 2024, 6:30 AM

