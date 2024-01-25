The Oral Argument Was Very Bizarre: Suisman Shapiro Wins Cas...

News From Law.com

Suisman Shapiro brought in a win for the Town of Windham in a foreclosure appeal involving a "dilapidated" property. The Good Foundation Inc., the property, is used for scientific research and is owned by Dr. Phillip Jay Mann. Laura Raymond of Suisman Shapiro said neighbors of the building had complained about trash, graffiti and a rodent problem coming from the building. As a result, the town issued orders to clean up the property, but allegedly nothing was done, leading to daily citations of $100 , according to court documents.

Connecticut

January 25, 2024, 4:28 PM

