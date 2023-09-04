Who Got The Work

Reed Smith partner Keith A. Meyer has entered an appearance for California Pacific Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The case, filed July 20 in California Central District Court by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, seeks to declare that Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. is not obligated to defend or indemnify the Methodist Church of Yorba Linda for two underlying sex abuse claims against a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney, is 8:23-cv-01307, The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company v. California Pacific Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church et al.

Insurance

September 04, 2023, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

Mintz Lecin Cohn Ferris Glovsky And Popeo, PC

defendants

California Pacific Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church

California-Pacific Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church

John Doe 7023

John Doe 7084

The Methodist Church Of Yorba Linda

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute