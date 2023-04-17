New Suit

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Ohio Casualty Insurance, names the California-Pacific Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and other claimants in connection with underlying sexual abuse allegations. The case is 2:23-cv-02850, The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company v. California-Pacific Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church.

April 17, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

California-Pacific Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church

James Heywood

John Roes

Paul Lester

The Los Altos United Methodist Church

Todd Thomason

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute