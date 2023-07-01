New Suit - Antitrust

The legal representative overseeing the liquidation of Swiss travel booking site Amoma SARL filed an antitrust lawsuit against Expedia on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Keller Rohrback LLP, claims that Expedia used its hotel search platform Trivago to block Amoma from advertising rates to customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00983, The Office Cantonal Des Faillites De La Republique Et Du Canton De Geneve et al v. Expedia, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 01, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Amoma Sarl

The Office Cantonal Des Faillites De La Republique Et Du Canton De Geneve

Plaintiffs

Keller Rohrback

defendants

Expedia, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations