New Suit - Trademark

North Face Apparel and VF Corp., a North Carolina-based apparel company, filed a lawsuit against a group of e-commerce store operators Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by Stephen M. Gaffigan PA, pursues claims against a group of online retailers for the unauthorized sale of products that allegedly use counterfeit versions of the plaintiffs' trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62131, The North Face Apparel Corp. et al v. The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations.